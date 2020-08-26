The Joker Was Inspired By A Sympathetic Hero From Victor Hugo's 'The Man Who Laughs'

The Joker is undoubtedly Batman's most popular nemesis who has featured in multiple movies, TV shows, comics, and video games. Fans love to hate the Joker due to his sadistic personality and willingness to kill anyone just to get to Batman. Over the years, The Joker has become as iconic as the Caped Crusader himself, and many fans believe that the Joker is the best part of The Batman franchise.

However, did you know that the iconic and creepy Joker smile was actually inspired by a tragic hero figure? Back in 2009, during a Comic-Con interview, comic creator Jerry Robinson revealed the story behind the Joker's inspiration. While the Joker himself is a sadistic maniac, the inspiration for his look was a sympathetic victim of abuse from Victor Hugo's novel, The Man Who Laughs. Here is a brief history of the tragic and romantic hero that inspired the look for The Joker.

How The Man Who Laughs inspired the creation of The Joker

Artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger came up with the character of Batman in 1939. The two creators based the look and theme of Batman on some of the darkest stories of that time. The Batman was meant to be a scary and violent hero, as opposed to Superman, who seemed more approachable and bright. Bob Kane and Bill Finger also created The Joker just a few issues into the original Batman comics.

While creating the Joker, the two men based the look of the character on a popular movie of that time. The 1928 silent film, The Man Who Laughs, was the main inspiration behind Joker's creepy and iconic smile. This silent film was based on a tragic novel written by author Victor Hugo. Contrary to the Joker, the main character of The Man Who Laughs was a tragic figure who actually tried to help people.

The protagonist of The Man Who Laughs was a man named Gwynplaine, who loses his Noble father at a young age. Unfortunately for Gwynplaine, he is sold off to a sadist called Dr. Hardquannone. Dr. Hardquannone then scars Gwynplaine's face and gives him a morbid permanent grin. Due to these events, Gwynplaine always has a wide and creepy grin on his face and he quickly becomes an outcast.

However, unlike the Joker, Victor Hugo's character did not turn insane after his disfigurement. Gwynplaine saves a blind girl he finds in the wilderness and they both join a freak show to earn some money. Eventually, Gwynplaine develops feelings for the girl he saved. But unfortunately, The Man Who Laughs takes an even darker turn when Gwynplaine is kidnapped due to his noble blood.

Victor Hugo's book ends with Gwynplaine and the blind girl's tragic death. However, the 1928 silent movie has a happier ending with both of them surviving and getting married. Below is a photo of Conrad Veidt as Gwynplaine in the 1928 movie The Man Who Laughs.

