Joe Biden's Inauguration: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry Excited To Perform For Special Show

Just a few hours ahead of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris's inauguration ceremony, scores of Hollywood’s A-listers took to their respective social media handles and expressed their excitement. Hollywood’s pop sensations like Katy Perry, Lady Gaga were the first ones to take to Twitter to share their curiosity about performing for the President and Vice-President in the inaugural ceremony.

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga excitedly wait to perform

Katy Perry who will be performing some of her best hits on the big day shows a glimpse of the patriotic microphones to choose from. The Roar singer shared a picture of four mics -- one white, one bedazzled with the flag, one covered in silver stars, and one resembling Lady Liberty's torch which just showed her excitement of waiting for the moment where she will perform in front of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Perry would be performing on the Celebrating America TV special after Wednesday's inaugural ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Followed by Katy Perry, another American pop-singer Lady Gaga who is set to sing the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony after campaigning for Biden last year, posted a solemn picture while offering her prayers inside of the Capitol. She captioned the picture and wrote, “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol .”

I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fATHiJHCq0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 19, 2021

In the picture, she can be seen wearing white clothes that seem to be matching the architecture of the Capitol in all-white. This picture of the Oscar-winning singer comes after nearly two weeks after the building was swarmed by a pro-Trump mob. Apart from the two singers above, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez who is also set to perform at the ceremony, took to Instagram and shared a picture after she arrived in Washington DC. She also shared a video on Instagram while giving a sneak peek of her preparations ahead of the big event. In the video, she can be seen recording a video with the cops and soldiers on duty.

Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks will host the primetime special, which already includes Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, and Foo Fighters performing at "iconic locations across the country," according to a tweet by the Biden’s Inaugural Committee. The inauguration festivities will be scaled down due to COVID-19 and security concerns.

