Joe Jonas Cooks Chicken Tikka Masala For Wife Sophie Turner; See Picture Here

It seems like singer Joe Jonas is making the most of the quarantine as he masters his cooking skills. He recently treated his wife Sophie Turner with an Indian dish from his kitchen. Joe make Chicken Tikka Masala for his wife. He took to his social media stories to share a glimpse from his preparations for the dish.

The picture featured a glass of wine, some chopped garlic, sliced onion, cans of tomato puree and a bowl of masala and oil. With a clapping hands emoji, Joe Jonas wrote, "Chicken Tikka Masala" on the story. The duo sure seemed to have a lot of fun as Joe also shared a TikTok from his cooking adventure with Sophie Turner captioned it, "SWAG SWAG SWAG ON YOU, CHILLIN BY THE FIRE WHILE WE EATIN’ FONDUE." [sic]

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sophie Turner talked about how she is loving being in quarantine with Joe Jonas. Talking to Conan O'Brien on his Conan at Home show, the Game of Thrones star said that staying at home is great for her because if she could, she would stay at home all day. The actor also added that she is an introvert and loves being at home.

However, it seems like this was not the first time that singer Joe Jonas cooked for his wife. Just a few days ago, Sophie Turner took to her social media to share a picture of Joe sitting with a bowl of food. She mentioned in the caption that it is one of the many benefits of marrying an Italian boy.

