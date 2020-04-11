Sophie Turner Gives Husband Joe Jonas A Quarantine Makeover, Marvels At Her Own Skills

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas have always dished out major couple goals. Even amid the multiple interactive chat sessions with their fans on Instagram, the duo has managed to keep their fans entertained and swooning over their adorable chemistry. Through their social media updates, they do seem to be having a great time with each other while under self-quarantine in their home in Los Angeles.

Earlier on Friday, the X-Men star shared a hilarious status update through her Instagram account where she revealed that she had finally been allowed to do makeup for her husband Joe Jonas. She posted a hilarious picture of the singer from Jonas brothers where he sported subtle mascara as well as pink eye shadow. The picture went viral as soon as Sophie shared it.

Have a look:

Read | Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas sport masks amid Coronavirus fears and pregnancy rumours; see

Sophie didn't stop there, it seems. She shared another flattering angle of Joe's face and marvelled at her own art where she captioned, "That highlight".

Have a look:

Read | Sophie Turner reveals why Joe Jonas has been finding it tough to practice self-isolation

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been extremely careful while under quarantine and have also been advising their fans to stay indoors and safely within their houses amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The duo often appears on live chats and entertain their fans with trivia games and more.

Read | Joe Jonas slips into jeans during self-isolation; Sophie Turner calls him a psychopath

The news of Sophie's pregnancy has reportedly been confirmed by multiple sources who have revealed that the Dark Phoenix actor has been choosing comfortable outfits that would "accommodate her changing body" now. The duo has not confirmed the news of their pregnancy yet. However, the Queen of Winterfell has been spotted wearing oversized sweatshirts in most of her outings lately adding fuel to the rumours about her alleged pregnancy.

Read | Joe Jonas enjoys trivia parties with his brothers and spends quality time with Sophie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.