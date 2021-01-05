Joe Wicks To Resume 'PE With Joe' Amidst Third National Lockdown In UK

Joe Wicks aka the Body Coach has announced that he will resume his exercise classes. He took to his Instagram to make the announcement about the dates and the timings of the class. As millions of children are going to stay back at home, Joe has decided to resume his classes to help them stay fit.

PE with Joe

Joe Wicks began an exercise class online for millions of children who were stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown. He started conducting virtual classes from March 23 on YouTube and had a great impact on people. He ended his classes four months later in July. With the new strain of COVID-19 being found in parts of the UK, the Prime Minister announced third national lockdown. Joe took this opportunity to resume his exercise classes to help children stay fit.

Joe took to his Instagram to share the news and talked about the timings. 'PE with Joe' is set to resume from January 11 from 9 am on his YouTube channel. He is planning to take three sessions a week. He even urged the parents to ask the school to let their children participate in his classes for the betterment of their health. He captioned the video as, "PE with Joe is back. Starting Monday the 11th January at 9 am on my YouTube channel. I am committing to 3 live sessions per week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 am (UK time) They will be 20 minutes long and designed for children. Please please share this with as many families as you can and let your schools know so they can notify the parents ASAP and we can get as many young children taking part. This is so important for our children’s emotional and mental health. Lots of love Joe" Check out the post:

Joe Wicks uses short intense High-Intensity Interval Training and has managed to reach out to millions of people during the COVID-19 lockdown. He has even received the Guinness World Record for "most viewers for a fitness workout live stream on YouTube", for his second live stream on March 24 which had around 950k views. On the other hand, he managed to raise around £2million with his 24-hour PE challenge.

