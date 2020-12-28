Pulkit Samrat Pens An Inspiring Note About Fitness, Says 'consistency Is The Key'

Popular for his humourous character in Fukrey, Pulkit Samrat has grown to have a huge fan following on Instagram. The actor has over 1.1 Million fans and is quite active on social media as well. Pulkit Samrat keeps sharing glimpses of his life from work to workout on his social media account with his fans. The actor recently posted a photo from his post lockdown workout routine. See the post here.

Pulkit Samrat recently shared a photo with his fans in which he was seen weight lifting. As an actor, it is very important for celebrities to be as fit as they can be. Pulkit Samrat took this to his Instagram and penned an inspiring message to encourage everyone to train their bodies and become the fittest version of themselves.

Pulkit Samrat's photos on his Instagram show off his ripped body in many pictures. The actor posted a black and white photo on his wall recently in which he was lifting a weight bar while he was being helped by his trainer, who he tagged in the picture as well. The actor can be seen sleeping on a bench while he lifts the weight bars while his trainer sits behind wearing a mask and guiding Samrat in his workout in the picture. The photo crossed 10 thousand likes in just a few hours.

The Sanam Re actor also spoke about how the lockdown affected everyone's health. He opened up about how he wasn't following a clean diet or sleeping on time nor was he working out properly just like everyone else in the lockdown. He spoke about how our body gives us a second chance and he took this chance to work for the better and is 'treating his body like a temple'. He told his fans that he promised himself to eat clean and train harder and that his trainer is a friend and motivates him. In the end, Samrat said, "Keep good company and good habits won’t leave you. Knock it outta the park with every chance you get. #eatcleantraindirty #stebystep #repbyrep", and provided motivation for the fans who needed it.

Some of Pulkit Samrat's movies and notable projects include Taish, Pagalpanti, Made in Heaven which was an Amazon Prime TV show. Star Struck Lovers, 3 Storeys, Veerey Ki Wedding, Junooniyat, Sanam Re and Bangistan. He also starred in a Yo Yo Honey Singh music video called Thumka in 2019.

