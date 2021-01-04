Vijay Deverakonda Sets The Fashion Bar High With His Man-bun At A Fitness Website Launch

South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at his gym trainer Kuldeep Sethi’s fitness launch event. Vijay came to the event in basic sports outfits and also donned a cool man bun. The Arjun Reddy fame actor looked handsome in a pair of basic black shorts and a t-shirt and casual slipons. What caught the public’s attention was his man bun, that he took the efforts to grown during the lockdown. It is speculated that Vijay Deverakonda is rocking his new look in long locks for his role in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film.

Vijay Deverakonda's photos

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Turns 'DeveraSanta' For The Fourth Time, Spends Christmas With 600 Kids

Vijay Deverakonda’s personal trainer Kuldeep Sethi launched his website. The website is called ’30 Day Ultimate Weight Loss Challenge’. It is a unique online training program guiding people on how to lose weight. Vijay Deverakonda who visited the event, walked in a casual sporty outfit and made sure to wear a mask, assuring safety from the ongoing Pandemic.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Goes Full 'beast Mode' As He Works Out In Typical Christmas Attire

Meanwhile, the Dear Comrade fame star also shared a workout video with his personal trainer. Vijay Deverakonda flaunted his chiselled physique on Instagram and also wrote,’ Beast mode ON!’. He paired his gym outfit with a red Santa hat, to keep up with the festive season. The South Indian star is a gym freak and visits the gym every single day.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Shares A Delightful Picture; Says 'Food Makes Me Happy'

On the work front, Vijay is prepping for his role in the film Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also star Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will be making her debut in South Indian films with this film. The film is expected to be shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The film was stalled due to the lockdown but the shooting began again in Bangkok. The director of Fighter had announced the film on Twitter, simultaneously welcoming the lead actor Ananya on board.

Also Read: Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Share Stunning Pictures From Maldives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.