John Abraham And Aditya Roy Kapur To Play Antagonists In Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villian 2'

Mohit Suri is reportedly all set to rope in John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in the sequel to his much-anticipated movie Ek Villian which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The sequel to the first installment will be titled as Ek Villain 2 and will see a new pairing of Pagalpanti actor John Abraham and Aashiqui 2 fame Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Read on for further details.

Ek Villian 2 to feature John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur as antagonists

According to reports, Mohit Suri on January 8, confirmed the news of directing Ek Villian 2 to a news portal. He said that the movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. He announced that John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur will essay the lead characters of antagonists in the film. As per fans and critic reviews, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Ek Villian was a hit at the box office, crossing the 100 crore mark. Mohit Suri also revealed that the script of Ek Villian 2 will be a bang-on one, having Ekta Kapoor’s distinctive inputs in the story.

Furthermore, Mohit Suri revealed when the script of the movie was shown to John and Aditya, they both liked their parts. Meanwhile, the trailer of Mohit Suri's Malang was unveiled on January 7, taking the internet by storm. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Aditya Roy Kapur will be playing the role of two different characters in different age lines as per reports. On the other hand, John Abraham broke the big news about his next titled Attack on January 8. Attack movie will star Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez along with John.

Image Courtesy: IMDb

