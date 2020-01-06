John Abraham And Aditya Roy Kapur Sign Up For Mohit Suri's Upcoming Film 'Ek Villain 2'

John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur are reportedly going to be the lead actors in Mohit Suri's next directorial venture Ek Villain 2 which will be a sequel to his 2014 thriller film Ek Villain. The film is currently under wraps and is expected to hit the floors by June this year. Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Films and Bhushan Kumar will be producing Ek Villain 2 and it is reportedly an altogether new story unlike the one in the previous film.

The film is currently in the pre-production phase and apart from the fact that actors John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen against each other in the film, not many details are known about the film. According to sources, the female lead for the film has not yet been finalised.

John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur, however, have been signed up for the film as they had been keen on exploring a new premise with the film. The film will reportedly have an intense love story at its core which will bring the two lead actors at odds with each other.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and director Mohit Suri are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Malang which also features actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu. Ek Villain 2 will be Aditya Roy Kapoor's third collaboration with Mohit Suri after Aashiqui 2 and Malang whereas the film will mark John Abraham's first project with Suri. The director will begin the production of Ek Villain 2 after the release of Malang.

Malang

Meanwhile, Malang is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. Anil Kapoor is said to be portraying a negative role in the film as a funny cop. Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

