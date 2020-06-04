John Boyega Of 'Star Wars' Strongly Advocates At 'Black Lives Matter' Protests In London

Actor John Boyega stood out for his emotional and inspirational influence during the 'Black Lives Matter' protest in London. The British city saw a massive response movement to a slew of ongoing protests in the United States over the tragic death of George Floyd. John Boyega was one of the many people who came to together to stand in solidarity with George Floyd, who had died in custody after falling victim to police brutality.

Star Wars actor John Boyega an inspiration to many during Black Lives Matter protest

John Boyega of Star Wars fame showed a series of strong emotions against discrimination while reiterating words of inspiration for everyone who got together to peacefully protest at the Hyde Park. The group of demonstrators marched towards Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence, which is situated on Downing Street. Even the traffic on-route went on a standstill but honked in support of the demonstrators.

While speaking to the crowd, John Boyega said that he does not care about his career anymore as he will not hold back and speak from the heart. He said that this moment is a "physical representation of our mentality, of our shared idea that Black Lives Matter". He was embraced several times during the protest for his emotional words. He also said that people of African origin have the ‘right to live a healthy and balanced life’ and urged everyone to come together to prove this point.

The Hyde Park protests is a second of its kind as the previous group held a peaceful demonstration on Sunday in Trafalgar Square. Over hundreds of people came together to express their solidarity with Geroge Floyd.

Floyd’s death has enraged people across the world and many have turned to the streets to protest while some have even clashed with the authorities. People from all over the US have participated in the movement.

John Boyega expressed his condolences with the people who was a victim of racism and passed away. He mentioned how immensely achieving they would have been if they were let to live a life like everyone. John Boeyga said, “A black person needs to recall about every incident when you are made to think that you are black. It is very hurtful. I want everyone to know that it is hurtful to remind every day that your race is looked upon as nothing.”

