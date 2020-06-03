Rihanna's Red Tie-dye Dress Up For Sale, Proceeds To Fund Black Lives Matter Movement

The Black Lives Matter movement is currently taking the world by storm, especially America. Thousands of people including Hollywood celebrities have come out into the streets to protest against the brutal death of the African-American citizen, George Floyd. To help fund the movement, fashion label ASAI has come with an online auction of Rihanna's famous red-tie and dye beach dress.

Rihanna's tie and dye beach dress is back again

The British-Chinese-Vietnamese fashion designer, A Sai Tai has come with an online auction of Rihanna's famous tie and dye dress from last year. The dress called 'Hot Wok' belonged to the 24-piece capsule collection launched in Selfridges. On his social media, the founder of the label announced the news.

The designer shared the news on Instagram by posting a slow-motion video of Rihanna. In the caption, he said how only he and Rihanna were the only ones who have the dress in their possession.

He announced that he will be bringing it back again for three charities, Black Lives Matter, Solace Women's Aid, and The Voice of Domestic Workers. The proceeds from it will go to their funds. Further in the caption, he said, "£300 plus shipping (shipping globally ) dm for purchase ❤️❤️ or email info@asaita.co.uk‼️ share and support ❤️ we will email you with more information ❤️".

He also said that there will no limit to the number of dresses that can be purchased as they will be produced on demand. Order for the dress will close on June 5, 2020. Take a look:

Also Read: Stephen Jackson Promises To Walk 'twin' George Floyd's Daughter Down The Aisle

Ex-One Direction singer, Harry Styles has also donated to the charities which are helping arrested protestors of the Black Lives Movement get bail. He has also requested his fans to do the same. Not only that, but the singer was also on the streets in Los Angeles protesting against the death of George Floyd. He was seen kneeling and raising his fist in the air as an act of solidarity and unity.

Many other Hollywood celebrities are also voicing their protest against such brutal acts of racism. Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and others have put up posts on their social media talking about the issue. Others like Halsey and John Cusack have also attended protest rallies in Los Angeles and Chicago respectively. Both have claimed that police was hostile towards the protestors firing rubber bullets, shrapnel, tear gas and charging with batons.

Also Read: Lady Gaga Slams Donald Trump For "fuelling" Racism In USA, Calls Him A "fool"

George Floyd, an African-American citizen, was brutally killed by a police officer on Monday, May 25, 2020. In a video recorded by a bystander, the police can be seen kneeling down on Floyd's neck while the latter kept saying he could not breathe. Violent protests have broken out all over America at such a blatant act of racism. The police officer has been identified as Derek Chauvin and was arrested for third-degree murder on Friday.

Also Read: Singer Halsey Claims Cops Fired Rubber Bullets During George Floyd Protests In Los Angeles

Also Read: George Floyd's Daughter Saying 'Daddy Changed The World' Leaves Netizens Emotional

Also Read: George Floyd's Death: Madison Beer Reveals She Was Tear-gassed At Santa Monica Protest

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.