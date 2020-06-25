What Happened To Alyssa Drake In 'The Order'? Fans Wonder If She Is Still Alive

The Order’s second season on Netflix has taken sent fans in a tizzy due to its amazing twists and turns. People definitely couldn't have anticipated anything that happened when the Blue Rose Hermetic Order and Saint Christopher's Knights face their greatest rivals yet and even battle each other. However, no one could ever have predicted what happened to some of the biggest characters in the series, including Alyssa Drake. Here's what you need to know about Alyssa Drake in The Order season two.

What happened to Alyssa drake in The Order?

Alyssa turned against the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, joining Salvador and Praxis to further their hope of teaching magic to everyone around the world. After Salvador was killed by Vera during the parlay, Alyssa decided to go to revenge her death by trying to get the Fors Factoram, which would allow someone to do magic without sacrifice. But Vera tried to warn her, saying that a sacrifice would eventually have to be made, as they always come at a price.

Also read | Will There Be 'The Order' Season 3? Find Out Whether Alyssa & Jack's Story Continues

After successfully completing the spell, Alyssa refuses to return the magic to Vera as a form of revenge for not completely destroying the Vade Maecum. Jack ran into the room and warned Alyssa and Vera that Midnight would come after them. Unfortunately, as she tries to leave, Midnight is behind the door and attacks her. Jack runs after midnight, and he sees that Alyssa is dying. He asks Vera to heal her, but with Alyssa taking away her magic, she can't help. She ends up dying from her wounds in Jack's arms.

Also read | 'The Order' Cast: See Details Of The Jake Manley-Sarah Grey Starrer Netflix Series

Soon, it was revealed that Jack had taken Alyssa and Vade Maecum. While it seems that he plans to bury her with the book as a final farewell and to take Vade Maecum out of the hands of The Order, there is a good chance that he might use it himself to bring her back.

Fans will have to wait until season three to see if Jack is getting her back or if this is the last time Alyssa Drake is going to be seen in The Order.

Also read | 'Hostages' Ending Explained | Is CM Handa Killed By Dr Mira On The Order Of Prithvi?

Also read | What Is The Patanjali OrderMe App? How To Download The OrderMe App?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.