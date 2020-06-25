Tom Holland's Fans Cannot Keep Calm As He Completes 5 Years As Spider-Man

Hollywood actor Tom Holland is best known for playing the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been reported earlier this week that Tom Holland completed five years playing the role of Spider-Man. Holland’s Spider-Man has had two successful movies, while he has also been a part of the Avengers franchise.

Tom Holland will soon be seen essaying the role of the 'friendly neighbourhood' Spider-Man for yet another movie. Fans of the actor took to their social media to celebrate the actor playing the superhero character for five years. Many added that they cannot believe that it has been five years already. Others thanked him for essaying the role of Peter Parker so beautifully. Check out how some of Tom Holland’s fans celebrated the occasion.

it’s been 5 years since tom holland was announced as spider-man, so i think we should all appreciate the amazing reactions everyone had to the cw trailer. his spider-man is so loved pic.twitter.com/fDTJ6zsunM — evie (@petermjsthasmin) June 23, 2020

It's been five years since Tom Holland dedicated his life to playing such a marvelous character ðŸ•·ðŸ•¸ pic.twitter.com/0LZwzGPrB6 — daze (@onlytomparker) June 23, 2020

Five years ago today, Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man. So here’s to celebrating with two, of what I think, were his most raw, powerful and emotional scenes, ever pic.twitter.com/E9PN0ZOwv2 — Maila âš¡ï¸ðŸ•¸ (@SpideyMaila) June 23, 2020

five years since tom holland was cast as spider-man ðŸ•·

pic.twitter.com/vxSk9aBQvt — ð£ð®ð§ð¢ð­ðš (@SHAWNSPlDEY) June 23, 2020

five years ago, Tom Holland was cast as the new spiderman in cinemas, the fruit of the union between two studios. pic.twitter.com/a5G9XSmGJc — Daily Spidey MCU (@_Earth_199999) June 23, 2020

ðŸ’• THANK YOU TOM HOLLAND FOR FIVE YEARS OF PETER PARKER ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/FDm2OyXq2v — ðš‘ðš˜ðš•ðšœ (@wiinterseb) June 23, 2020

five years of tom holland as peter parker and i really don't know who deserves this role more than him pic.twitter.com/4PY31chjk9 — lina (@DAYAHLLAND) June 23, 2020

Thinking about how tom holland got to know he was chosen for role of Spiderman five years agoâ¤ pic.twitter.com/5ihgnpgPAK — Madhu | áµ‡Ë¡áµ (@_Madhu5) June 24, 2020

Tom Holland, in an at-home interview with Jimmy Kimmel, stated that Spider-Man 3 might get delayed due to the Coronavirus. The entire film industry has been on a standstill due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. Tom Holland stated that the shooting of Spider-Man 3 has been delayed and hence there has been a delay in the movie hitting the theatres as well.

Tom Holland’s movies

According to reports, Sony Pictures is planning to sketch out a schedule to start the shooting of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3. The report states that European countries will ease restrictions on filming in July. However, they are also looking forward to starting the production for Spider-Man 3 in September or October. Tom Holland will also be a part of Sony Pictures Uncharted.

As both the films cast Tom Holland, the actor might have a tight schedule. It has been reported that Tom Holland's scene from Uncharted will be shot initially, during the first part of the production. This will allow him to join the cast of Spider-Man 3 when they start their production. The overlap might require Tom Holland to skip a few weeks on the set of Spider-Man 3. However, the schedule might give a chance for the production of both films to start on time.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown and delay in production, the release dates of the films have also been pushed back. According to reports, Spider-Man 3 will now release on November 5, 2021. Due to the massive delay, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be pushed back to March 2022.

