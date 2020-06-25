Bella Hadid Resumes Shooting Outdoors As She Is Spotted In A Black Swimwear In Corsica

Supermodel Bella Hadid has reportedly started shooting for a new ad campaign already. It has been reported that Bella Hadid wore a bikini as she sashayed on a beach in Corsica. In the pictures that have been released, Bella Hadid looked like a vision to behold in the black coloured swimwear. She looked chic in the bikini that she perfectly accessorised with golden accessories. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Bella Hadid's bikini photos

24 giugno: Bella sul set della campagna di Versace Dylan Blue Pour Femme in Sardegna. pic.twitter.com/Oqwkjpyt5x — Bella Hadid Italia (@bellahadidIT) June 24, 2020

Bella Hadid wore a few chunky bracelets on both hands. She also wore a pair of heavy golden earrings and a white coloured necklace. Bella Hadid completed the look with a pair of golden and black coloured footwear. The model had her hair tied up in a sleek bun.

It has been reported that Bella Hadid was shooting for a fragrance by the luxury brand Versace. Bella Hadid lounged on a beach in Corsica, France and posed close to the water for the shoot. This is reportedly the first time that Bella Hadid has posed in front of the camera in an outdoor setting after the lockdown.

Just a day back, Bella was spotted with her model friend Hailey Baldwin on a yacht in Italy enjoying each other’s company. However, it has been reported that both Hailey and Bella were making following the health precautions. They were spotted wearing a facemask as soon as they landed in a private jet.

Bella Hadid has an elder sister, Gigi Hadid who is also a model. Both Gigi and Bella are daughters of former model and television personality Yolanda Hadid. Gigi and Bella have both walked the ramp for some of the most well-known brands including Victoria’s Secret. Gigi and Bella Hadid are very close to each other and have also walked several red carpets together.

