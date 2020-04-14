John Krasinski 'met' Marvel Studios For Future Project? Is Fantastic Four On Cards?

Films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are among the most hyped ones all around the globe. Many fans desperately want John Krasinski to appear in the MCU, specifically as Mr. Fantastic. Their wish might come true as Krasinski has reportedly met with Marvel Studios. Read to know more.

John Krasinski met Marvel Studios

According to reports, John Krasinski is one of the several filmmakers with whom Marvel Studios is speaking with. However, this particular meeting has caught much attention as Krasinki has garnered immense support of fans, along with his wife Emily Blunt, to star in a Fantastic Four film. Fans speculate that the husband and wife duo would be perfect casting as Reed Richards / Mr Fantastic and Sue Storm / Invisible Woman.

The fact that Marvel Studios has approached John Krasinski has caught extra attention due to the recent reports. It suggests that the Fantastic Four might make an appearance in Ant-Man 3. It would mark their debut in the MCU and also a whole new reboot after the previous one receiving backlashes from the audiences.

Earlier in an interview with a daily, John Krasinski talked about appearing in the MCU. He said that he would love to be in the Marvel Universe. He stated that he loves those movies because they are fun, but he also thinks they are really well done. The Office star mentioned that a lot of his friends are in MCU films. He has no idea what Marvel is thinking. Krasinski added that if they are considering him for Mr. Fantastic, he would love it.

Marvel Studios recently acquired the films right to the Fantastic Four and all the related characters. This includes Silver Surfer, Galactus, Doctor Doom, Annihilus and many more. It was after Disney bought Fox Studios and it now owns both, Marvel and Fox. Although fans eagerly want to see John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in a Fantastic Four film in the MCU, no confirmation has been made yet.

