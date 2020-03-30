John Krasinski Of 'The Office' Reunites With Co-star Steve Carell, Shares 'Some Good News'

The actor and director John Krasinski has decided to spend his time in the Coronavirus quarantine by making some amazing YouTube videos. The Office star recently started a YouTube show named Some Good News. His first guest on the show was none other than his co-star, Steve Carrell.

ALSO READ | 'The Office' Crew Opens Up On Steve Carell's Exit; Blames It On NBC

John Krasinski's new YouTube show

John Krasinski used some lo-fi graphics and good news stories from his social media followers in order to make Some Good News. The actor shared a snippet of the show on his Instagram as well. He can be seen laughing about his own graphics along with a sneak peek of Steve Carell joining him online.

ALSO READ | Fans Of 'The Office' Can Earn $1,000 In 9 Days Just By Binge-watching The Show

John Krasinki's video covered events like the celebration of health workers last week, along with some warming moments amid the COVID-19 crisis in the world. The show also had a slot from the 15th anniversary of the US version of The Office. John and Steve were also seen remembering their time together while shooting for the hit comedy series.

ALSO READ | The Office Actor John Krasinski Speaks About Reuniting With His 'Office' Colleagues

Carell talked about how some of his most fun memories, may it be personal or professional, are related to the show. John agreed to Steve and said he also has a lot of fun memories. John also added about how people are talking about a reunion and that one day they might get a chance to do it.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Had A "Good Day At The Office" As Gully Boy Rules Awards Night, Watch Video

John Krasinski news

John Krasinski have moved to the role of a writer and director after he finished with the ninth and final season of the show The Office. He penned the science fiction show A Quiet Place. The movie's sequel A Quiet Place Part II had its premiere in New York on March 8. The release of the same has been postponed for now.

ALSO READ | 'FRIENDS', 'The Office' And Other Highly-rated Sitcoms According To IMDB

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.