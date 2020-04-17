John Krasinski Turns Into A DJ As He Promises To Host A Virtual Prom For The Class Of 2020

The Office alum John Krasinski on his social media revealed that he will be hosting the prom for the class of 2020. The class of 2020 will not be able to make it to prom due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, John Krasinski has decided to host a virtual prom for the batch. He made a TikTok video announcing the news and posted it on all his social media platforms. Check out the video posted by John Krasinski.

ALSO READ: John Krasinski & Steve Carell's Reunion On 'Some Good News' Leaves Netizens Nostalgic

John Krasinski hosts a virtual prom

ALSO READ: John Krasinski's 'Hamilton' Reunion For 9-year-old Impresses Fans, Leaves Them Nostalgic

John Krasinski took to his Instagram and posted the video saying that he will not only be hosting the prom but will also be the DJ. He invited the entire class of 2020 and also added that he will bring his friends as well. The virtual prom will be held on Friday night at 8 EST and 5PST. While posting the video he wrote, ‘That’s right class of 2020 I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!’ [sic]

John Krasinski was dressed in a navy blue coloured suit and a white shirt with a blue coloured bow tie. He has the background of balloons and streamers behind him in the video. Before announcing the virtual prom, John Krasinski shared a picture from his prom back in the days. Check out John Krasinski’s photo from his prom.

ALSO READ: John Krasinski's Net Worth Will Induce The Typical 'Jim Halpert Look' From You; Read

While posting the picture on his social media, he poked fun at the fact that he even posted a picture from his prom days. He then mentioned that he was sad to hear that the class of 2020 will be missing their prom. He has hence decided to host the virtual prom. He wrote, ‘First of all... you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom ! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5 PST! Stay tuned!’ He further commented, ‘Tag your plus 1s and dress up to the prom 9s.’ [sic]

ALSO READ: 'A Quiet Place 2' About Broken Promises And Growing Up, Says John Krasinski

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.