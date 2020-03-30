John Krasinski & Steve Carell's Reunion On 'Some Good News' Leaves Netizens Nostalgic

American actor John Krasinski had a virtual reunion with his The Office co-actor Steve Carrell on his new YouTube show named Some Good News. While the United States has issued stay-at-home guidelines to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Krasinski decided to start a show to share positive news amid a pandemic.

On his first YouTube show, the 40-year-old decided to call Carrell and reminisced the iconic scenes and favourite jokes of The Office. Both actors celebrated the 15th anniversary of the workplace mockumentary series which left the fans emotional. Social media was abuzz with the virtual reunion of the two stars of the show and the video has garnered over 600,000 views within 24 hours.

Read: Coronavirus: Fear Of Widespread Hunger Looms Large As Zimbabwe Enters 21-day Lockdown

Read: UK’s Top Epidemiologist Says Coronavirus Infections Showing Signs Of Slowdown

'Really cheered me up'

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted, “There’s no reason anybody should be this good. LOVE THIS”. Check out some other social media reactions thanking Krasinski to with the show and invite Carrell on it:

John, @SteveCarell while I hardly ever respond to Hollywooders(?) on Twitter, I can't help but thank you. I'm an ER PA in NYC, and I can't explain to you what this video meant to me. These 2 weeks have been...well, a nightmare. So thank you, for the smiles/laughs. It felt normal — Evan (@What_The_Ev) March 30, 2020

This is sooo gooooodddd!! Didn't know we needed this as bad as we did!! Thanks for doing this! Love you and the entire team!!! Your entertainment correspondent @SteveCarell looked a little familiar, but couldn't put a finger on it🤔 Love you guys! And Coco 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lfD1778zZF — Like Riding a Fish Podcast (@likeridingafish) March 30, 2020

Watching now!! This is incredible!! Thank you John!! I’ve been having such a rough time with depression and this really cheered me up!! You have a heart of pure gold! Thank you for allowing me to be happy when I’ve been struggling a lot!😊❤️ — ☀️Madison☀️ (@beamingblunt) March 30, 2020

Read: Coronavirus: Prince Charles Out Of Self-isolation After Testing Positive

Read: 'Stay Indoors, Save The Nation', Rahul Dravid Appeals To Citizens In Fight Vs Coronavirus

(Image credit: YouTube / SomeGoodNews)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.