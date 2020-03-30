The Debate
John Krasinski & Steve Carell's Reunion On 'Some Good News' Leaves Netizens Nostalgic

American actor John Krasinski had a virtual reunion with his The Office co-actor Steve Carrell on his new YouTube show named 'Some Good News' amid pandemic.

American actor John Krasinski had a virtual reunion with his The Office co-actor Steve Carrell on his new YouTube show named Some Good News. While the United States has issued stay-at-home guidelines to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Krasinski decided to start a show to share positive news amid a pandemic.

On his first YouTube show, the 40-year-old decided to call Carrell and reminisced the iconic scenes and favourite jokes of The Office. Both actors celebrated the 15th anniversary of the workplace mockumentary series which left the fans emotional. Social media was abuzz with the virtual reunion of the two stars of the show and the video has garnered over 600,000 views within 24 hours. 

Read: Coronavirus: Fear Of Widespread Hunger Looms Large As Zimbabwe Enters 21-day Lockdown

Read: UK’s Top Epidemiologist Says Coronavirus Infections Showing Signs Of Slowdown

'Really cheered me up'

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted, “There’s no reason anybody should be this good. LOVE THIS”. Check out some other social media reactions thanking Krasinski to with the show and invite Carrell on it:

Read: Coronavirus: Prince Charles Out Of Self-isolation After Testing Positive

Read: 'Stay Indoors, Save The Nation', Rahul Dravid Appeals To Citizens In Fight Vs Coronavirus

(Image credit: YouTube / SomeGoodNews)

 

 

