John Krasinski's Net Worth Will Induce The Typical 'Jim Halpert Look' From You; Read

John Krasinski is one of the most popular TV show actors in Hollywood. He is best known for his role as Jim Halpert in the comedy series The Office. The actor has since been a part of many movies and has played the part of a writer and director.

John Krasinski's networth

Looking at his properties, his earnings and John Krasinski's income, his net worth is $30 Million. This is an updated figure as of 2020. The actor has been a part of Hollywood as an actor, producer, writer as well as director.

Who is John Krasinski?

As per wealthygorilla.com, John Krasinski was born on October 20, 1979, in Boston, Massachusetts. The actor is the son of Dr Ronald Krasinski and Mary Clare. He graduated from college as a playwright and attended the National Theater Institute.

John Krasinki's first role was as a cameo in the movie State and Main, where he played the role of the judge's assistant. His television debut was on a TV show named Ed in 2003. In 2005, John bagged the role of The Office, after he appeared in two films named Duane Hopwood and Jarhead. He became extremely popular in his role as Jim Halpert and also won many prizes for the same.

John donned the hat of the producer in the movie Promised Land in 2012. His show, Jack Ryan, on Amazon Prime Video, also became a popular show. He then wrote, directed and acted in the movie The Quiet Place in the year 2018. The sequel of the same was to be released in the month of March, but its release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

John Krasinski got married to actor Emily Blunt in the year 2010 after dating her for 2 years. They got married on July 10, 2010. John and Emily have two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

