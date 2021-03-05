John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place 2' Release Date Preponed From September To May 2021

One of John Krasinski’s much-awaited movies, A Quiet Place 2 is the sequel to the 2018 movie A Quiet Place and has been getting postponed due to a couple of reasons. But the makers have finally revealed A Quiet Place 2's release date and Paramount Pictures has shifted the release date from September to May 2021. The movie was earlier slated to be released in March 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

'A Quiet Place 2' release date announced

John Krasinski recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this delightful piece of news with his fans that his much-anticipated movie A Quiet Place 2 has finally got a new release date and will now be released on May 28, 2021. The director shared this photo of a shimmering bulb and added in the caption that good things come to those who wait and added how they had waited long enough. He then added how the wait was finally over and A Quiet Place 2 release date has been set for Memorial Day weekend.

As fans have already been eagerly waiting for John Krasinski’s movie, they commented on how their wait was over. Many of the fans also stated how they loved the first part of the film and had been waiting for the makers to break their silence on the release date. Some of the fans dropped in numerous heart and star-eyed emojis in the comments to express their delight to the artist. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to John Krasinski’s Instagram post.

A Quiet Place 2 plot

A Quiet Place 2 plot will follow the story from the first part of the film where the survivors in the Abbott family namely Evelyn and her children Regan, Marcus, Noah and the baby will continue living in utter silence in order to hide from the creatures. The movie will also involve new twists in the story as the family will face dangers from outside the world.

A Quiet Place 2 cast

A Quiet Place 2 cast members will include most of the actors from the first film and will continue essaying their roles. A Quiet Place 2 cast members include Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds and a few others.

