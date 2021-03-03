'Raya And The Last Dragon' Release Date Announced, Here Are More Details

There has been quite a lot of anticipation for Disney’s upcoming venture Raya and the Last Dragon. The trailer of this movie was released a month ago, but the release date of this film was not revealed. However, on a short notice, the release date of the film has been revealed. Well-known critic Taran Adarsh has posted on Instagram about its release and other interesting details about it. Following is the official poster of Raya and the Last Dragon and other essential details about the film’s release.

Raya and the Last Dragon release date

Disney fans have been looking for the updates about the film’s release for a while, but no details were available up until recently. Film critic Taran Adarsh has revealed in his recent Instagram post that Raya and the Last Dragon will be released on March 5, which is barely a couple of days away. His caption reads, “IN CINEMAS, 5 MARCH 2021... #RayaAndTheLastDragon - the adventure fantasy film produced by #WaltDisney Animation Studios - to release in #Indian *cinemas* on 5 March 2021... Features #KellyMarieTran as the voice of #Raya”. He also revealed that the film will be available in 3D and IMAX as well.

The official website of Disney has shed light on the basic plot of this film. It depicts the story of a place called Kumandra, where humans and dragons used to co-exist in peace many years ago. The dragons had sacrificed themselves when a threat was cast upon Kumandra to save humans. Many years later, the same threat has returned which prompts Raya, a warrior, to set out on a journey to find the last dragon that is rumoured to be alive; in order to tackle the threat once and for all.

This film has been directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, and written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. Raya and the Last Dragon has a large cast voicing various characters, including Kelly Marie Tran as the lead character Raya, along with Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Daniel Dae Kim and others. The film was scheduled to be released last year, but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

