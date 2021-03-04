AOT Chapter 138: Check Out The Release Date & Spoilers For The Upcoming Chapter

The ongoing final season of Attack on Titan has become a social media sensation. Every week now, a brand new episode of AOT season 4 is released and it brings the final season one step closer to its finale. After the release of AOT season 4 episode 12, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of AOT chapter 138.

Read | 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Episode 13: Where and how to watch upcoming AOT episode?

AOT Chapter 138 Release date

According to Attack on Titan’s account on Twitter, Attack on Titan chapter 138 will release on March 9, 2021. This chapter will the second to last chapter of volume 34 of the AOT manga. Fans who are following the manga and the ongoing final season of the anime might already know that this next chapter which will become AOT season 4 episode 13, is a make or break one. Ever since the last chapter was released many readers are teetering on the edge of their seats.

Read |How old is Eren in AOT season 4? Fans shocked by Eren's new look

AOT Chapter 138 release time

According to a report in Blocktoro, this next chapter will release at different times for all the countries. This will depend on the various time zones that countries are in. Here is a list of AOT chapter 138 release time.

Pacific Time 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

European Time: 4 PM

Pakistan time: 8 PM

Indian Standard time: 8:30 PM

Japan time: 12 AM

Korea Time: 12 AM

Australia Central Time: 1: 30 AM

Read | AOT - Why did Gabi kill Sasha? Fans mourn Sasha's death on Twitter

Where can I read AOT chapter 138?

The previous chapters are available on the following sites, Crunchyroll, Kodansha comics, Viz Media. Hence the upcoming chapter will also be uploaded on these platforms. AOT mangas are also available for purchase on sites such as Amazon, MyAnimeList and forbidden planet UK.

Read | Is MAPPA dropping AOT? Twitter at unrest with Attack on Titan Season 4 cancellation rumour

AOT Chapter 138 leaks and spoilers

Thanks to some Redditors as well as various social media outlets, few details from the upcoming chapter have already appeared on the internet. Here are some potential leaks and spoilers from the upcoming chapter. Fans must note that none of these leaks have been confirmed yet.

Eren won’t sacrifice himself in the final chapter as fans were thinking earlier.

Annie, Pieck, Levi and Mikasa will die.

The three survivors left will be Falco, Gabi and Armin

Armin will sacrifice himself to save Eren

The warhammer is likely hidden in the colossal titan

Source: Reddit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.