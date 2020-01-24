John Legend Recalls Being A Victim Of Racism, Says 'my Life Now Is A Different Experience'

American singer and actor John Legend is one of the few talents to have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony each. Legend, who is currently one of the four coaches on the singing reality show The Voice, spoke about his encounters with racial discrimination to a popular international magazine and said that he had to struggle in his career because of being an African American man with darker skin tone. He also revealed that now that he is a popular figure and a celebrated personality, he does not have to go through any of it anymore but he has realized the stark difference that his life has when compared to that of an ordinary black man.

John Legend candidly recalled the time when he had been a student at the University of Pennsylvania and spoke about instances when he would be interrogated by the campus police officials even for getting into his own car. He added that even though the times have progressively changed now, the African Americans, as a community, continue to struggle with certain challenges in the society. However, John claimed that he is proud of his culture and everything that his experiences have taught him at an early age and credits his upbringing for the person and the artist he is today.

'Sexiest Man Alive' 2019

The 40-year-old musician was chosen as the most desirable man for 2019 by a leading international magazine earlier in November last year. Legend had said he was excited and a little scared about receiving the title as it would result in a lot of pressure for him to follow Luther actor Idris Elba, who had won the title in 2018. Legend also took to Twitter to share the news with his old photograph and tagged Elba in the post.

Take a look:

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019

