Chrissy Teigen Surprised To Learn That John Legend Will Be In 'This Is Us' Season 4

Yesterday during Gloden Globes 2020, a promo for the next season of the hit show This Is Us was shown at the event. According to the promo, the massively popular singer John Legend will be featuring in the fourth season of the show. While details of his role are not yet revealed, it is likely that the singer will be making a cameo as himself in the show as he is seen playing the piano in a suit. After the promo was shown at the event, John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, revealed her confusion and surprise as she did not know that John would be making an appearance in season four of This Is Us.

John Legend to feature in This Is Us season four, wife Chrissy Teigen surprised by the revelation

After the promo for This Is Us season four was shown at Golden Globes 2020, Chrissy Teigen took to her twitter to express her surprise. Teigen was absolutely unaware of the fact that John Legend would be featuring in the show until she saw the promo. When a fan asked her about her husband's role in the show, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she had no idea and that she still did not get it.

I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself? https://t.co/Ym6Mga1P9p — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 6, 2020

Previously, the creator of This Is Us, Dan Fogelman, has stated that the fourth season of the show would have a lot of new faces and several new secret cast members. The show has already added Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Asante Blackk, Tim Matheson and Timothy Omundson into the main cast for season four of the show. Meanwhile, popular celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard and M. Night Shyamalan had already featured in the show as themselves in cameo scenes. The first half of This Is Us season four ended on November 19, 2019, and the second half of the show will make its premiere on January 14, 2020.

