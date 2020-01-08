Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome A New Puppy To Their Family

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend extended their family by adding an adorable rescue poodle mix puppy. This rescue poodle was added to their dog pack with the help of Ellen DeGeneres who recently posted about 10 dogs who needed to be rescued. The American model took to her Instagram page to share some videos of their new addition.

The cute brown furball with blue eyes named Petey, was adopted from The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa, an animal daycare, Teigen had revealed. She shared a video of their daughter Luna holding the pup while walking over to her dad. The famous singer then was seen having a cute conversation with his daughter.

This addition to the family seems important as their other English bulldog Puddy passed away in 2018. The couple was recently spotted at the Golden Globes 2020.

Chrissy Teigen says she had no idea about John Legend's role in This Is Us

After the promo of This Is Us season four was displayed at Golden Globes 2020, Chrissy Teigen took to her social media handle to express her surprise. The American model claims she was absolutely unaware of the fact that John Legend would be featuring in the show until she saw the promo. When a fan asked her about her Joh Legend’s role in the show, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she had no idea and that she still could not understand it.

I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself? https://t.co/Ym6Mga1P9p — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 6, 2020

