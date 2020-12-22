John Mulaney Checks Himself Into Rehab Due To Alcohol & Cocaine Addiction

SNL writer and comedian John Mulaney has checked into a rehab facility. The 38-year-old comedian has checked into this facility due to his alcohol and cocaine addiction. John Mulaney has been open about his addiction struggles in a few interviews and has discussed these struggles in detail. Find out more details about this story below.

John Mulaney checks in to rehab in Pennsylvania

John Mulaney has had an impressive career as a comedian and writer in the entertainment industry. His contribution to Saturday Night Live is also immeasurable in many ways. He and Bill Hader created the iconic character, news correspondent Stefon on SNL and garnered critical acclaim for it. But while John Mulaney shined bright as a comedian he struggled in his personal life.

John Mulaney has battled alcohol and cocaine addiction for a long time. According to Page Six and People’s report, the 38-year-old writer and comedian has now checked himself into rehab. The reports state that Mulaney checked himself into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania last weekend for a period of 60 days. He will be dealing with his alcohol and cocaine addiction at this facility.

As mentioned earlier, John Mulaney’s alcohol addiction and cocaine consumption is not new news since he discussed the same in an interview with Esquire. In this 2019 interview, Mulaney revealed that he started drinking for “attention”. He realised that he was an outgoing kid but at 12 he noticed his outgoing nature had died down. Hence, he chose to start drinking again bring back his outgoing personality.

In this interview, John Mulaney revealed that he “never enjoyed smoking marijuana”. But he “loved” to consume cocaine and other prescription drugs. He further revealed that he was not a good athlete hence chose to show his strength by consuming three Vicodin pills and a tequila shot. In People’s report, it is revealed that John Mulaney first became sober at the age of 23 due to a treatment program. He even spoke about his sobriety during his comedy special New in Town.

During his special, Mulaney said that he does not drink. He added that he used to drink “too much” and then he chose to stop. He even joked about how addiction troubles in the past surprise many audience members since he does not look like someone who engages in recreational drugs.

