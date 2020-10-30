John Mulaney Apologizes For Causing The Pandemic On Saturday Night Live

Everyone is upset about how 2020 as a year panned out due to the global pandemic. But it seems like no one is as sorry as comedian John Mulaney. The now four-time host on Saturday Night Live, John Mulaney took the blame for causing the pandemic when he was hosting the show. In a dialogue between Mulaney and Saturday Night Live cast member, Ego Nwodim, John said sorry about being the one behind the pandemic.

Also Read | John Mulaney To Host 'Saturday Night Live'

John Mulaney on SNL

SNL host John Mulaney was accompanied by the rock band, The Strokes and Saturday Night Live cast member Ego Nwodim when the latter blamed John Mulaney for being the one behind the pandemic. According to a report by News Break, the incident happened when Nwodim asked the comedian about the last time he hosted the show to which Mulaney said, "It was February 2020". "And what happened since then?" remarked Ego to which he replied, "A global pandemic that ruined everything". Following this banter between the two, Ego went on to say that he cursed them with the pandemic to which John gave out an apology, winked and said, "Yeah, sorry about that."

Also Read | Who Is H.E.R? Know About The Singer-songwriter Who Appeared On 'Saturday Night Live'

Also Read | Adele To Host Saturday Night Live'

John Mulaney filmography and upcoming work

John Mulaney is an American writer, comedian, actor and producer and is most famously known for his writing projects for shows like Maya & Marty, Documentary Now! and Oh, Hello on Broadway. John Mulaney has also voiced The Simpsons and currently provides the voice of a lead character on the animated Netflix series Big Mouth. Mulaney is all geared up for his next release, which is Cinderella that stars Camila Cabello in the titular role and is being directed by Kay Cannon. Having worked as a stand-up comedian for 17 years, John has performed for Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and been a part of many stand up comedy specials on Netflix. His most famous movies include Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-ham: Caught in a ham, both of which he gave his voice for.

Also Read | Kate Winslet Opens Up On How The 2004 'Saturday Night Live' Was A 'hotbed Of Anxiety'

Also Read | Adele Brushes Away Rumours About Dating Skepta; Calls Herself A 'single' Cat Lady

Image Credit: John Mulaney Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.