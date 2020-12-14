Timothee Chalamet Impersonates Harry Styles On 'Saturday Night Live'; Watch Video

Timothee Chalamet made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The actor appeared in several sketches where he appeared as the former One Direction singer, Harry Styles among other characters that he impersonated. Timothee is trending on social media as fans of the actor are talking about his performance on the Saturday Night Live’s episode.

Timothee Chalamet on SNL Timothee Chalamet as Harry Styles

Timothee Chalamet donned a cropped patterned jumper which he paired with an oversized collared shirt. The actor also wore a high waisted brown corduroy trousers. He was also seen wearing accessories in his hands just like Harry Styles’ and did his hair as close to as Harry Styles’ as possible. Check out some of the pictures of the Little Women actor below that are doing the rounds on social media.

Saturday Night Live cast this weekend

Timothee was featured alongside comedian Ego Nwodim who portrayed American singer Dionne Warwick on the skit. The skit portrayed Timothee and Ego simulating a daytime talk show. Timothee was heard introducing his character as, "I’m Harry Styles, I am a singer, sort of an essential fashion man and you could say, I do it for everyone". "Miss Warwick, you’re a legend, I can’t believe it, I’m such a massive fan,” Timothee remarked in Harry Styles’ signature Cheshire accent.

Referring to Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar, Timothee said, “I think it’s just about summer, but some people think it’s about oral s** on a woman”. He was probably referring to the ongoing debate about the significance of the track.

At the end of the show, Chalamet did another impersonation of the singer and said, “I guess I could say one thing, is treat others with kindness. And you know, we’ve all been through a crazy year. That can be something that sounds corny”. He further said, “Somebody else famous made it really well known, that saying, but… Harry Styles did it. I impersonated him two seconds ago. But it’s true, we could all do a little bit of kindness. Every little gesture counts.”

Netizens react

Fans of the actor flooded Twitter with their reactions about the show. A number of people praised the actor and stated how much they enjoyed the episode. Check out some of the fan comments below.

timothee chalamet dressed up as harry styles for a snl sketch..... everything i needed pic.twitter.com/iY5vRbgXYb — brittany (@sellachich) December 13, 2020

We get to live in a world where Timothée Chalamet was portraying Harry Styles on #SNL pic.twitter.com/a7DmpZi6Or — DANIELA (@sweetvinifince) December 13, 2020

Timothée playing Harry Styles the internet is about to have a meltdown #snl pic.twitter.com/tkELw5vPnn — Sammy Yvonne (@SailorSammy93) December 13, 2020

Timothee was amazing on SNL, such an enjoyable watch!! (I was briefly scared that tiny horse would get stepped on and I’m so glad it didn’t 🤣) — BLM, abolish white supremacy and transphobia!! (@eileenv21) December 14, 2020

Timothee Chalamet really did well in SNL. 😍 — leah ✨ (@heythisisleah) December 14, 2020

