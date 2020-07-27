John Saxon's Death: Know All About The Illustrious Life Of The 'Enter The Dragon' Actor

Hollywood veteran actor John Saxon, who passed away on July 25, 2020, was not only an actor but also a martial artist. The actor, whose birth name was Carmine Orrico was born on August 5, 1936. He had a stellar career during his span of 60 years in cinema. Saxon was 83 years old when he passed away. Here are some of the most prominent milestones from the life of John Saxon.

John Saxon’s career

John Saxon has more than 200 projects to his name and has predominantly worked in westerns and horror films. He began his career with Universal Pictures and his prominent role as a youngster was in the 1955 film Running Wild. He was given a significant role the very next year in The Unguarded Moment. He was a teen idol and became a sensation after he starred in the teen movie Rock, Pretty Baby in 1956.

He has acted across various genres right from science fiction to horror and has also acted in a few westerns and comedies. He also worked in television series from 1969 to 1972. His first major Hollywood role came in 1973 where he played the martial artist Roper in Bruce Lee’s Enter The Dragon. He played the role of lieutenant Muller in Black Christmas from 1974 to 76. In the 1980s, he turned back to television with the movie Rooster.

He fought Freddy Krueger, tracked the Christmas killer, held his own next to Bruce Lee and matched wits against Mitchell.

He gained massive popularity after he starred in Wes Carven’s A Nightmare On Elm Street in 1984. The horror movie made his role so well-known that he reprised his role in the third installation of the film titled A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors in 1987. He reunited with the director for another film in 1994 titled New Nightmare where he had a dual role. He also starred in Maximum Force in 1992 as Captain Fuller. John Saxon’s last acting role was in the film titled The Extra in 2015.

John Saxon’s relationships

John Saxon tied the knot with writer Mary Ann Murphy. She changed her name to Mary Ann Saxon after getting married to the actor. The couple were married for over 10 years and have a son, named Antonio Saxon, together. They called it quits in 1979. He tied the knot with Elizabeth Saxon in 1987, however, they parted ways a few years later in 1992. He went on to marry actress Gloria Martel in the year 2008. The couple has been married since.

John Saxon’s death

John Saxon passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. It has been reported that the actor died due to pneumonia at his house in Tennessee. Saxon passed away just 11 days before his 84th birthday on August 5. He is survived by his son Antonio and daughter Dolores.

According to news agency PTI, the actor died on Saturday due to pneumonia in his Murfreesboro home in Tennessee, his wife, actor Gloria Martel confirmed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

