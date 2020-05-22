Chris Pratt Accidentally Deletes Over 50 Thousand Emails, Calls It A 'nightmare'

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt revealed that he deleted over 50 thousand emails by mistake. The actor tried and failed at curtailing his panic after he had pressed delete. On his Instagram story, Chris Pratt shared how he had a lot of unread emails. He further assured the people who had emailed him that he will respond and get back to them.

Chris Pratt’s Instagram

Part 1:@prattprattpratt is me evetime I try to do something nice...

Watch out for Part 2#ChrisPratt #quarantinelife pic.twitter.com/P9pMm8Dt7U — ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ (@IgPosting) May 22, 2020

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Interrupts His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Quarantine Baking Session

In his Instagram story, Chris Pratt revealed that his seven-and-a-half-year-old son Jack was playing with his phone and was surprised to see so many unread emails. Chris Pratt also attached a screenshot of the number of emails that he had not read. He then explained that he signs up for things and that most of the mail is junk. However, he added that some of those emails are from people and that he will try to get back to them.

In the video, Chris Pratt stated, ‘Yesterday my son was playing with my phone and he gasped in shock, looking at the number of unread emails that I had, it's a lot.’ He joked about his own IQ by saying, ‘It's mostly junk. See, what I do is I sign up for everything ... I'm one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test. It'll be like, 'Wanna take an IQ test? Give me your email!' And then I do, which proves my IQ is about seven and I just get junk from everyone and I just don't erase it.’

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Reveals Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Pregnancy Cravings

Chris Pratt further added that there are some emails in here that he needs to reply to. He apologised and stated that he will reply a thousand emails a day and get the number down to zero. However, things took a toll for the worse when Chris Pratt accidentally deleted all his emails. He took to his Instagram story with panic written all over his face and spoke about the incident.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt & Katherine's Net Worth Will Surprise You; Read Details

Chris Pratt stated, ‘Okay. I'm trying not to panic. I think I just tried something to delete anything unread and it just deleted them. And now, I'm like, ‘Oh no. I needed to read ‘em. I don't know where they went. I think I got them all.’ He went on to tell the people who had mailed him to resubmit their emails.

Chris Pratt on his Instagram story said, ‘If I owe you an email, you might want to follow up on that. Resubmit, perhaps, the email and then I'll read it because it may have just gotten deleted. Yup, 51,000 messages are in the trash. What did I do? It's just deleting them all. All my email. Oh, my God. This could be a real nightmare.’ Chris Pratt further proceeded to show his disappointment by making faces at the camera. However, he recovered soon and quipped ‘fresh start’ towards the end of the video.

ALSO READ: Actor Chris Pratt Expecting First Child With Author Katherine Schwarzenegger

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.