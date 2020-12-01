John Travolta Recreates 'Pulp Fiction' Iconic Dance Scene In Holiday Ad

In a promotional advertisement for Capital One, John Travolta plays a Father Santa and recreates his character Vincent Vega from the 1994’s Pulp Fiction movie which was directed by Quentin Tarantino. He recreates the iconic dance scene from Quentin’s classic movie which became one of the most popular dance moves in movie history. The dance also featured Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace.

The ad for the banking company opens with John as Saint Nick who is reading a Christmas wish list on his computer. As he goes on to read, John is shown sipping a milkshake which will remind one of a memorable Pulp Fiction scene where his character Vincent and Mia shared a five-dollar milkshake. He also receives a video call from Pulp Fiction’s co-actor Samuel Jackson. The ad ends with Mr. and Mrs. Claus recreating the iconic dance move to the tune of Run Run Rudolph by Chuck Berry. Mrs. Claus is played by actor Dana Daurey.

Capital One’s ad comes during the holidays surprising John’s fans. The ad has undoubtedly brought smiles on Pulp Fiction fans' faces. Apart from the dance, John is seen having fun as he ticks off the naughty wish list. The scene reminds Jules’ extreme use of profanity in Pulp Fiction. Samuel’s video call comes as a surprise for the fans. Another reference is Sam’s tee which reads ‘Happy Holidays with Cheese’ which is in reference to Pulp Fiction’s famous quote ‘Royal with Cheese’.

This isn’t the first time that a holiday ad is referencing a classic movie. In the year 2018, actor Macaulay Culkin too featured in a Google assistant holiday ad which was inspired by his 1990’s Home Alone. The ad had a similar plot to the movie as Macaulay woke up alone in an empty house.

Pulp Fiction is an American black comedy crime movie that starred John Travolta, Samuel Jackson, Bruce Willies, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames and Uma Thurman. It was a critical and commercial success and received seven awards at the 67th Academy Awards. The black comedy movie is considered Tarantino’s masterpiece for its screenwriting.

