Who Is In The Capital One Commercial? Know About The Actors Featured In The Commercial

The Capital one commercial which was uploaded on the Capital One YouTube channel on November 7, has become the internet’s new sensation. Many netizens have taken to Twitter in recent days to guess who is the actor playing Santa in the commercial. Many others are thrilled to see Samuel L. Jackson in the commercial. Read on to find out who is in the Capital One commercial:

Who is in the Capital One commercial?

Upon a closer look, it becomes clear that the Santa in Capital One commercial is none other than John Travolta himself. The Pulp Fiction stars reunited to make the commercial years since the Quentin Tarantino movie was released in 1994. They did work together in Basic, a 2003 thriller about a DEA agent investigating the mysterious deaths of four U.S. soldiers in Panama.

In the commercial Travolta (66) stars as Santa himself while Samuel L. Jackson (71) is Santa’s pal who calls him by video chat to help him save money with virtual coupons. Jackson has been a longtime Capital One spokesperson while Travolta is still a newbie in the world of Capital One commercials.

After helping Santa with the coupons, Jackson asks him, “So that get me off your naughty list?” To this, Santa replies, “Are you off the naughty words”? Yes, Jackson says, shaking his head no, to which Santa answers, “Ho, ho, ho! I don’t think so”. While the actors may not be reprising their roles as Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield, playing partners in crime in Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic, the commercial does have some cheeky Pulp Fiction references. There’s a bolo tie in Santa’s online shopping basket, which is a nod to Travolta’s character who famously wore one in the movie.

Moreover, Santa’s hair is also slicked in a style similar to Vincent’s. The cheeky references don’t end here. Santa appears to be sipping a milkshake through a straw, a likely reference to the “$5 milkshake” moment from the 1994 movie. Samuel L. Jackson’s T-shirt, which reads “Happy Holidays ‘With Cheese,’” may also be intended to pay tribute to the film’s famous “Royale with Cheese” scene.

Mrs Claus in Capital One commercial

While it is still unclear who is playing Mrs Claus in Capital One commercial, fans on YouTube have given some wild guesses. In the comments section under the video, fans have guessed, that it could be Uma Thurman, Julie Hagerty, Candice Bergen. While many fans believed it was the 65-year-old American actor Julie Hagerty, one suggested it could be Jane Curtin.

