Olivia Newton-John Opens Up About Cancer, Her Foundation & Lockdown Activities

Singer-actor Olivia Newton-John, noted for her work in Funny Things Happen Down Under and Toomorrow, has spent her lockdown around horse manure, pottering in her garden or baking bread. Newton, in a recent interview with Mirror, spoke about her journey with cancer and what she has lost because of it, and her Olivia Newton-John foundation. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Also Read: Where Was The Hit Musical The Grease Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of The Movie

Olivia Newton-John about her life with cancer

In the interview, Olivia Newton-John had mentioned that mucking horses has indeed kept her grounded. Olivia looks charming as she speaks to Mirror through a Zoom call, from the sun shone study of her Santa Barbara home. However, Newton revealed how the last few months have brought some sadness.

The actor is well acquainted with the Big C, as she was diagnosed with and survived breast cancer thrice since the year 1992. She added how she has lost too many friends to the disease and in the last year, she saw the loss of 3 or four of her close female friends. Among these, Kelly Preston was one and passed away in July after her battle with breast cancer, she was a close friend of the actor and the wife of Olivia Newton-John’s co-star from Grease, John Travolta.

Also Read: Cast Of Grease: John Travolta, Olivia Newton And Others Who Appeared In This 1978 Musical

Olivia, who is still in the most positive of mindsets about life despite her stint with cancer, is looking forward to making a comeback in music and has recently set up the Olivia Newton-John Foundation. The foundation will fund research that is looking for ‘kinder and more holistic’ cancer treatments. The actor expressed that the death of her friends has given her strength and made her more determined to look at her life beyond cancer.

However, she admitted to having moments where feels low about her own health. She expressed that she is only human and that she has her own fearful moments, just like anybody else, and how she talks herself out of it. She further mentioned how there is no way around pain and that you have to go through it.

Also Read: John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Reunite In Their 'Grease' Costumes

Also Read: National Cancer Awareness Day 2020 Quotes And Posters To Share Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.