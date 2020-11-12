Urban Cowboy Cast: From Debra Winger To John Travolta, See Full List

Urban Cowboy is a romantic Western film that was directed by James Bridges. The film released in the year 1980 and revolves around a love-hate relationship between Buford Uan aka Bud Davis and Sissy. The film also reflects the popularity of country music during the late 70s and early 80s. Urban Cowboy cast includes some of the top-notch actors of the time. From Debra Winger to John Travolta. Take a look at the cast of Urban Cowboy.

Urban Cowboy Cast

1. John Travolta as Bud Davis

John was seen essaying the role of Bud Davis in the film. John rose to prominence during the 70s after he appeared on the television sitcom Welcome Back Kotter. He also provided his fans with back to back hits like Carrie, Saturday Night Fever and Grease. Other films that featured Travolta are Broken Arrow, Face/Off, Swordfish, The Punisher, Hairspray, Bolt and The Taking of Pelham 123.

2. Debra Winger as Sissy Davis

Sissy Davis, Bud's love interest, was portrayed by Debra Winger. Debra has starred in a number of films such as An Officer and a Gentleman, Terms of Endearment and Shadowlands. Each of the films earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Her other films include Legal Eagles, Black Widow, Betrayed, The Sheltering Sky, Forget Paris and Rachel Getting Married. She also appeared in the television shows Wonder Woman, Police Woman, Dawn Anna and Law & Order.

3. Scott Glenn as Wes Hightower

Glenn made his Broadway debut with The Impossible Years in the year 1965. After Urban Cowboy, Glenn featured in Personal Best, The Challenge, Gangland: The Verne Miller Story, Miss Firecracker, The Hunt for Red October and Journey to the End of the Night. Scott also featured in a couple of television shows such as Monk, The Leftovers, Faith of my Fathers and Castle Rock.

4. Barry Corbin as Bob Davis

Barry rose to fame for his role in the television series Northern Exposure. He was also nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for the same. Barry featured in One Tree Hill, King of the Hill, The Drew Carey Show, Anger Management, The Ranch and Young Sheldon.

