The Gentlemen Movie: Behind The Scene Pictures Surface Online; See Photos

The Gentlemen starring Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery and Colin Farrell is slated to release next year. The movie is based on a British drug lord played by Matthew McConaughey, who is looking for a successor. The movie is directed and written by Guy Ritchie. The official Twitter handle of the movie revealed a few behind the scene pictures from the set of The Gentlemen.

See pictures

A good director knows how to pull an actor’s soul out through his beard. #CharlieHunnam @McConaughey #TheGentlemen pic.twitter.com/qhwIwRtWI2 — Guy Ritchie (@realguyritchie) October 4, 2019

The pictures taken on the set are of the actors actually acting in the movie. However, the camera and the crew setting is what shows the happens behind the camera. In one of the pictures, director Guy Richie is seen setting the scene in the movie and directing the actors. He is seen speaking to Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam.

Fans took to their social media and wrote that they cannot wait for the movie to release. Many stated that the strong star cast of the movie has skyrocketed their expectations from the film. A director as well-known as Guy Richie is also one of the reasons why the fans cannot wait for The Gentlemen to release. Check out some of the fan reactions here.

Fan reactions

I’m so excited for this movie — Nick (@TherealNickKing) October 4, 2019

Can't wait to see Hugh Grant in this, I've always wanted to see him in role that wasn't what people expect 👍🏻 — Richard Anderson (@dimetricky182) October 5, 2019

The Gentlemen movie deals with the life of a man who earns his fortune by building an empire by selling drugs and is now selling his profitable empire. As the news gets out, things get rough as many want to steal his business from under him. The Gentlemen movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

