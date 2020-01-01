John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum' Is Now Available On Netflix

The third flick in the franchise, John Wick 3: Parabellum is now streaming on Netflix which was announced on December 31. It stars Keanu Reeves who plays the lead role as Wick with a $14 million open contract. The official synopsis reads, "The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental's manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he's 'Excommunicado' - membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City."

Reeves opens up about his character

It came into cinemas earlier this year and a fourth part of the movie is already in the making and is set to release on May 21, 2021. The entertainment company, Lionsgate announced the news via a campaign that encouraged fans to send a message to a special number and got a reply which read, "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021." The fans of the movies are elated because Reeves has said that he's happy to play the character as long as people want him to. Reeves opened up about his character to some extent.

John Wick 4 is on making

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is back in training for his forthcoming films with lead roles in John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4. He has been pictured with the crew at Taran Tactical Innovations which is the HQ for the Hollywood trainer Taran Butler. John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 are set to be released in May 2021. Reeves is busy preparing for the roles and has a busy schedule for a year or two ahead of him. Taran Tactical's Instagram handle shared a picture writing, "I'm thinking he's back - Chapter 4. Keanu starting his training for John Wick 4 & Matrix 4."

