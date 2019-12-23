The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Netflix Movies To Binge-watch: John Wick & Other Hollywood Action-thrillers

Hollywood News

Netflix has a varied range of options when it comes to Hollywood action movies. Check out some of the best Hollywood action thrillers on the streaming giant.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netflix

Netflix is a movie and series hub with reportedly 151 million subscribers across the globe. Netflix offers a varied selection of horror, sci-fi, documentaries, dramas, and has curated a solid library of action films. Hollywood is known for its action buster movies, storyline, direction and acting. If you are a Hollywood buff, below listed movies should be on your Netflix's must-watch list. These action movies would never fail to entertain you and give you those thriller vibes. 

Also Read | Netflix dark comedy 'Dead to me' wraps up shooting for second season

Also Read | Netflix series 'Lucifer' tops the list of most streamed show of 2019

John Wick (2014)

John Wick is an action movie franchise released in 2014. It is a story about an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters that killed his dog and took everything from him. John Wick stars, Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen in lead. 

Train To Busan (2016)

Train to Busan is a 2016 release. It is an action and horror-thriller directed by Sang-ho Yeon. The movie stars actors like Yoo Gong, Yu-mi Jung, Dong-seok Ma. The movie incredibly successful and the makers have announced a sequel.

Justice League (2017)

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new-found ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Justice League is an action thriller superhero movie, directed by Zac Snyder. The movie stars, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa. 

Also Read | The Witcher: All you need to know about the cast and plotline of the Netflix series

Also Read | Netflix post-apocalyptic comedy 'Daybreak' cancelled after just one season

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SARYU RAI ON JHARKHAND POLLS
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
KL RAHUL & ATHIYA SHETTY SPOTTED