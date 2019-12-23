Netflix Movies To Binge-watch: John Wick & Other Hollywood Action-thrillers

Netflix is a movie and series hub with reportedly 151 million subscribers across the globe. Netflix offers a varied selection of horror, sci-fi, documentaries, dramas, and has curated a solid library of action films. Hollywood is known for its action buster movies, storyline, direction and acting. If you are a Hollywood buff, below listed movies should be on your Netflix's must-watch list. These action movies would never fail to entertain you and give you those thriller vibes.

John Wick (2014)

John Wick is an action movie franchise released in 2014. It is a story about an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters that killed his dog and took everything from him. John Wick stars, Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen in lead.

Train To Busan (2016)

Train to Busan is a 2016 release. It is an action and horror-thriller directed by Sang-ho Yeon. The movie stars actors like Yoo Gong, Yu-mi Jung, Dong-seok Ma. The movie incredibly successful and the makers have announced a sequel.

Justice League (2017)

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new-found ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Justice League is an action thriller superhero movie, directed by Zac Snyder. The movie stars, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa.

