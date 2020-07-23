Italian Police Siezes 2 Kgs Of Stuffed Cocaine Addressed To 'John Wick's' Prime Character

Earlier this week, Italian Police seized packets of cocaine-stuffed coffee beans, which were addressed to Santino D'Antonio, the same name as that of a fictional mob boss character from John Wick: Chapter 2. Addressing the issue to a leading news daily, Italian police said that the customs officials in Milan's Malpensa airport decided to seize and search the 2-kilogram package, which was sealed with brown tape. They added that the search happened because the addressee shared a name with the fictional character played by Riccardo Scamarcio in the John Wick movie.

Also Read | Charlize Theron Is Ready For 'Atomic Blonde' & Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' Crossover

Italian Police: 500 beans with stuffed cocaine

The officials from the Italian police clarified that there has been no evidence to suggest anyone from the John Wick franchise was involved. According to a statement published by the Italian officials on their site, the airport authorities found nearly 130 grams of cocaine in the shipment. The statement added that more than 500 beans were completely emptied and 'stuffed' with pure white cocaine.

#Cocaina nei chicchi di caffè. Arrestato dalla #GDF di #Varese, in provincia di #Firenze, un responsabile che ha tentato di importare, all’interno di 2 Kg. di pregiato caffè colombiano, un ingente quantitativo di sostanza #stupefacente.#NoiconVoi pic.twitter.com/CtAvoQA9KD — Guardia di Finanza (@GDF) July 17, 2020

Also Read | Could Ronit Roy Play The Perfect 'Baba Yaga' Assassin In 'John Wick' TV Remake? See Cast

A report published in a leading news daily suggests that the Italian officials tracked the package to Florence, and arrested a 50-year-old Colombian man when he came to collect it from a tobacconist's shop in the city. Earlier this year, the Italian officials claimed to have seized three containers at the port of Salerno in southwest Italy, which consisted of 14 metric tonnes of amphetamines, which were reportedly produced by ISIS in Syria. Reportedly, the goods were worth $1.12 Billion USD.

Also Read | Here's Why The Title Of 'John Wick' Was Changed Because Of Keanu Reeves; Read Here

All about John Wick

The story of John Wick series revolves around the life of the lead character, who slips into recluse and practices solitude after the death of his beloved wife in the movie. He lives alone in a faraway land with his little puppy, Daisy, away from all the inhibitions of the world. However, one day, thief-killer breaks into his house and steals some valuables and kills his dog.

The thief also steals John Wick’s car, which makes him return to his violent life. To avenge the death of his dog and uncover the cloaked evil intentions of the thief, John sets himself on a massacre-spree. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the makers are planning for a fourth installment of the film with Keanu Reeves.

Also Read | Charlize Theron Is Ready For 'Atomic Blonde' & Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' Crossover

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.