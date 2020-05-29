Here's Why The Title Of 'John Wick' Was Changed Because Of Keanu Reeves; Read Here

Keanu Reeves stars as the titular character in John Wick franchise. The name is among the most popular film series with a huge fan following. However, the original title of the film was not John Wick but Scorn and it was changed because of Keanu. Read to know more about this interesting development-

John Wick title changed because of Keanu Reeves

In an interview with daily, John Wick co-creator and screenwriter, Derek Kolstad revealed the reason behind the films’ name. He said that the only reason the movie is called John Wick is because of Keanu Reeves who kept referring to it as John Wick in public outings. The screenwriter mentioned that the Marketing team told him, “Dude, that is four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it is John Wick instead of Scorn.” Kolstad stated that he cannot imagine it being Scorn now.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been announced with a release date of May 27, 2022. Derek Kolstad said that they will begin with the production of the fourth instalment once the industry reopens after the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. He thinks that everyone out there has been a little bit rattled by what productions are going to look like or what movies are going to look like. Kolstad noted that yet if you look at IP (Intellectual Property) when you look at a successful franchise, it becomes all the more important and all the more crucial reason to do it well.

The most recent instalment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was released in 2019. The film picked up right after the end of the previous film and Wick was seen on a run from his own people as he became an ex-hitman. It received positive reviews from the audiences and became the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

Keanu Reeves talked about the films’ success in an interview. He said that it is really special the way John Wick 3 was embraced. He said that it is something that you hope for, but it is still pretty extraordinary. It is really so special, he noted.

On John Wick 4, Keanu said that they will see what happens, but it is really cool to at least have the opportunity. The only way they would get that opportunity is if people enjoy what they are doing. The actor added that it was cool for the studio to support that and say, 'OK, you can keep telling this story.”

