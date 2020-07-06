Could Ronit Roy Play The Perfect 'Baba Yaga' Assassin In 'John Wick' TV Remake? See Cast

John Wick is one of the most intense and high octane action films which has gathered a huge fan base. The movie franchise began with John Wick which is based on the titular hero, John Wick. The plot of the movie focuses on this retired hitman who tries to go back to a solitary life like a civilian.

However, he is forced to return to the world of crime after a group of Russian gangsters steal his car and murder the puppy gifted to him by his late wife. If this movie is to remade with an Indian telly cast, here are the actors who might be perfect for the roles.

John Wick- Ronit Roy

He is the titular hero, rather anti-hero who is known for his killer moves and being a top-notch assassin who has been given the nickname of ‘Baba Yaga’. Known for his powerful roles and rugged looks, Ronit Roy seems perfect to play this Keanu Reeves avatar in a tele remake.

Image credit: Keanu Reeves Instagram, Ronit Roy Instagram

Viggo Tarasov- Karan Singh Grover

He is the head of the Russian gang in New York and also runs some questionable business. He is aware of John Wick’s reputation and tries to steer clear of his way. After seeing Kraan Singh Grover’s performance as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he seems just the actor for this role.

Image credit: Michael Nyqvist Instagram, Karan Singh Grover Instagram

Iosef Tarasov- Parth Samthaan

He is the foolish yet arrogant son of Viggo who steals John Wick’s car and kills his puppy all out of ego. Parth Samthaan might be perfect for the role of this brash Russian gangster.

Image credit: Alfie Allen Instagram, Parth Samthaan Instagram

Winston- Rajesh Khattar

He is the enigmatic owner of the Continental hotel which is a sanctum for the syndicate that John Wick works for. Although he may seem sort of irrelevant in the first film, the character’s importance to the plot becomes gradually revealed through the next two films. Rajesh Khattar, being a brilliant actor, might be just the person for this role.

Image credit: Ian McShane Instagram, Rajesh Khattar Instagram

Aurelio- Rithvik Dhanjani

He is the illegal car dealer to whom Iosef takes John Wick’s stolen car. Aurelio refuses to do any business with him and also notifies Viggo of what Iosef has done. Rithvik Dhanjani, being a great actor, seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: John Leguizamo Instagram, Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Marcus- Hiten Tejwani

He is almost like a mentor to John Wick but he accepts Viggo’s bounty to kill John. However, he actually helps John escape and later gets tortured and killed when Viggo learn this. Hiten Tejwani being a good actor seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Willem Dafoe Instagram, Hiten Tejwani Instagram

