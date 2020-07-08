Charlize Theron Is Ready For 'Atomic Blonde' & Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' Crossover

Charlize Theron as Lorraine Broughton in Atomic Blonde and Keanu Reeves as the titular character in John Wick are considered as two deadliest film characters. The actors have appeared together in a couple of films. Now, Theron said that she is ready for a crossover between her Atomic Blonde character and Reeves’ John Wick. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'The Old Guard' Trailer 2: Charlize Theron Is Back With Hardcore Action; Watch

Charlize Theron is all about Atomic Blonde and John Wick crossover

In a recent interview with a daily, Charlize Theron was asked when will she be seen trading punches with Keanu Reeves. She replied that as soon as she gets the call to work with him, she will be there. The actor mentioned that Keanu Reeves is one of her favourite people in the whole wide world and she “absolutely” loves him.

The Bombshell star stated that she respects him, admires him and she is “so grateful” that she got to make two movies with him. Theron added that they both kind of find themselves in this new stage of their career. She revealed that so much of Atomic Blond was influenced by John Wick. Charlize Theron noted that if they can get Lorraine Broughton and John Wick to meet up in a timeline that makes sense, she is ready to do it.

Also Read | Here's Why The Title Of 'John Wick' Was Changed Because Of Keanu Reeves; Read Here

Also Read | Zoë Kravitz Defends Charlize Theron's Recasting As Furiosa, Says 'shut Up & Trust' Miller

Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves have worked together in two movies. It includes The Devil’s Advocate (1997) and Sweet November (2001). Both have extensively appeared in a number of action films. David Leitch acts as the connecting link between Atomic Blonde and John Wick. He co-directed the first John Wick and helmed the former movie. In an earlier interview with a daily, Leitch expressed his willingness to consider a crossover between these universes.

Both Atomic Blonde film and John Wick franchise are a success at the box office. Till now, John Wick film series has bought around $573 million at the worldwide box office, with each entry collection more than its previous instalment. Atomic Blonde also fared well at the ticket windows collecting $98 million globally.

Currently, Keanu Reeves is gearing up to reprise his titular character in John Wick 4. The movie was initially releasing next year but has been delayed to May 27, 2022. Charlize Theron also revealed that Atomic Blonde 2 is under development as a Netflix exclusive project. She will also serve as a producer on Atomic Blonde sequel.

Also Read | John Wick's Spin-off Series 'The Continental' To Have Different Perspective Than Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.