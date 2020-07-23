John Wick's Puppy Daisy Is At An Animal Actor Farm, Confirms His Trainer

Ever since John Wick released in theatres, fans have been wondering about the whereabouts of the little beagle pup, Daisy, who played the lead character in the franchise film. Even though Daisy doesn't appear in the film for very long, her death in the film remains impactful, showing the lead character of the movie in an emotional state, unlike the previous franchises. As per a report published by a leading news daily, Daisy, whose real name is Andy, has returned to the Animal Actors International farm in New Jersey, awaiting his next big role.

Keanu & Andy's chemistry in John Wick

Post the film, Andy also got the chance to walk a few red carpets with Reeves, after which he made his way to the shelter. Dogs have been playing a crucial role in the John Wick series for a long time. In John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum, dogs were seen participating in some of the most crucial fight sequences. Speaking of Andy and Keanu Reaves’ chemistry off-camera, Animal Actors International dog trainer Kim Krafsky, who trained Andy for the film, remarked that he and Keanu Reeves hit it off right ‘away’. Adding to the same, Krafsky remarked that Omer Barnea, the actor who had to kill Andy in the movie, felt super guilty doing so and would just pick up the dog and cuddle him, whenever the director yelled cut.

John Wick's Puppy

John Wick slips into recluse and practices solitude after the death of his beloved wife in the movie. He lives alone in a faraway land with his little puppy, Daisy, away from all the inhibitions of the world. However, one day, thief-killer breaks into his house and steals some valuables and kills his dog. The thief also steals John Wick’s car, which makes him return to his violent life. To avenge the death of his dog and uncover the cloaked evil intentions of the thief, John sets himself on a massacre-spree, killing those who claimed the lives of his loved ones.

All about John Wick:

Starring Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist and Alfie Allen in the leading roles, John Wick follows the adventures of the retired hitman of the same name. Directed by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, the film also stars Willem Dafoe, Dean Winters, Adrianne Palicki and Omer Barnea in the prominent roles. The movie was first released in 2014.

