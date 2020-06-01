'John Wick 4' Director Shares Interesting Details About The Keanu Reeves Starrer

Many Hollywood films are affected because of Coronavirus. Filming of various projects were postponed and release dates of movies were revised too. John Wick 4 too, is one of the several ventures impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak. The Keanu Reeves starrer has been postponed to May 2022. The fourth movie in the franchise starring Keanu Reeves has been kept under wraps. However, director Chad Stahelski shared an update regarding a few scenes in the film.

In a recent interview, director Chad Stahelski said that he will be pulling off a few scenes from John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The director also revealed that the scenes which he will be taking from the third part of the film are scenes that have not been incorporated. He feels that the deleted scenes would be a perfect fit in the fourth John Wick film.

Chad Stahelski further explained that they had a few overlapping thematics which he deleted to bare essentials. He also said that there were two action sequences that they wanted to add in the film but did not have room for them. So they will be using it in the film. He also stated that 90 percent of what he pulled, there’s a place in John Wick 4 that he can reinsert them.

On the other hand, the most recent instalment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum released in 2019. The film picked up right after the end of the previous film and as he was an ex-hitman, Wick was seen on a run with his own men. It received positive reviews from the public and became the franchise's highest-grossing film.

In an earlier interview, Keanu Reeves talked about the success of the films. He said that the way John Wick 3 was accepted is truly remarkable. He also said you're hoping for something but it's still pretty extraordinary. About John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves said that they're going to see what's going on but it's really cool to have the opportunity to work for it. The only way he’d get that opportunity is for people to enjoy what they do.

