Johnny Depp Admits To Taking Drugs; Refutes Amber Heard's Addiction Allegations In Trial

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s dispute seems to be escalating with time as new details about the duo’s estranged relationship are surfacing online. Johnny Depp’s text messages about his alleged drug use were front and centre at a hearing in London on Thursday, claims a report published by a leading news daily. The report further adds that the defendants asked the High Court to throw out Depp’s libel claim due to “severe deficiencies” in the disclosure of evidence by the actor at Thursday’s pre-trial hearing.

If the reports are to be believed, Johnny Depp, in his testimony, mentioned that his addiction, over the years, has been to Roxicodone pills, which are often referred to as ‘Roxies’, which are one of the brand names for oxycodone. Reportedly, oxycodone is an opioid prescription painkiller. In his testimony, the actor admitted that he has taken other drugs during the course of his relationship but never suffered from addiction from those drugs.

Adding to the same, Johnny Depp mentioned that no drugs drug or alcohol ever made him violent against anyone. If the reports are to be believed, Depp confessed in the court that he and Heard “took drugs together,” including MDMA, magic mushrooms and cocaine. Reportedly, Johnny will travel from France to London for next month’s trial, while it is rumoured that Heard will come from California.

In one of the recent trials, Amber Heard pleaded guilty to falsifying a document of confining dogs in a private jet in 2014 and avoided jail under a deal. Reportedly, the judge also allowed to include a claim by Amber’s secretary, Ms James, which states that Amber Heard asked her to help draft a letter to US Homeland Security in 2014, which comprised of some false claims. However, the report adds that the judge excluded other parts of Ms James' witness statement, which includes evidence related to Amber Heard's alleged drug use, redesigning of the actor's apartment and her clothing style, calling them ‘irrelevant’.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate. The recently launched trailer of Johnny Depp’s much-awaited film, Waiting for the Barbarians features the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, as he plays the role of a colonel for the first time in his career. As per recent developments, it was confirmed that Waiting for the Barbarians will be released on VOD on August 7, 2020.

