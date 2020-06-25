Johnny Depp Is A Hard-hearted Sinister Colonel In 'Waiting For The Barbarians'; Watch

The recently launched trailer of Johnny Depp’s much-awaited film, Waiting for the Barbarians features the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, as he plays the role of a colonel for the first time in his career. As seen in the trailer of Waiting for the Barbarians, Oscar winner Mark Rylance finds him playing the nameless magistrate of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire. In the trailer, Mark’s character looks forward to an easy retirement, however, Colonel Joll (played by Johnny Depp) arrives to report the activities of the so-called ‘barbarians,’ who are rumoured to be planning an attack against the regime.

To get a clear picture of the Barbarian’s intentions with the regime, Joll conducts ruthless interrogations, which makes the Magistrate suspect Joll’s loyalty to the empire. In the movie, actor Robert Pattinson plays the role of an officer, who is happy to uphold Joll’s new status quo. Take a look at the trailer here:

Digital release confirmed

Earlier in 2020, it was reported that Robert Pattinson and Johnny Depp’s much-anticipated film, Waiting For The Barbarians will now get a digital release in the US. The makers reportedly came to this decision due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. If the reports are to be believed, Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Ciro Guerra’s feature film Waiting for the Barbarians, which stars Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Mark Rylance, Gana Bayarsaikhan, and Greta Scacchi in the leading roles.

Reportedly, Goldwyn said the film was originally slated for a theatrical release, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be now released on digital platforms in August. The decision was taken due to the uncertainty on the reopening of theatres, as the country still fights Coronavirus. As per recent developments, it was confirmed that Waiting for the Barbarians will be released on VOD on August 7, 2020.

Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson on the work front:

Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is currently gearing up for his next with Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in the leading roles, Tenet follows the story of a protagonist, who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role. Slated to release on July 31, the film has been shot in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of $20.5 crores.

