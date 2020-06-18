Johnny Depp's Defamation Suit Adds A Scandalous Detail Involving Amber, Elon Musk & Cara

During the latest hearing for Johnny Depp's defamation suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, reports claim that one of the witnesses alleged that Amber Heard had a three-way affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. In his testimony, Josh Drew, previously married to Amber's best friend, Raquel 'Rocky' Pennington, claimed that Amber Heard, Elon Musk, and Cara Delevingne got together in 2016 at Depp's LA penthouse after the couple split. After this revelation, Cara Delevingne may be served a subpoena to testify at the next hearing.

Reportedly, during his testimony, Josh Drew was asked to confirm if his ex-wife, Raquel, had told him that Amber Heard was having an affair with Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Depp. Josh Drew not only confirmed this allegation but, when asked, he also agreed that Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, and Elon Musk had a three-way affair and spent a night together. While he was certain that the three did have a relationship while Heard was still married to Depp, Josh Drew was unable to confirm the date of their get-together.

After this massive allegation was made public, a news portal reported that Cara Delevingne could also be compelled to give evidence by either party. A source close to Elon Musk has completely dismissed these allegations and called them 'soap opera'. Elon Musk's spokesperson told a news portal that Musk and Amber Heard did not start seeing each other until May 2016.

As per reports, last year, Elon Musk was subpoenaed by Johnny Depp's legal team. He was asked to turn over all his conversations with Amber Heard when she was still married to Johnny Depp. Speaking to another portal, Johnny Depp's legal representative Adam Waldman stated that despite Musk's repeated public statements to the contrary, witnesses testified Elon Musk was spending late nights in Johnny Depp’s penthouse with Amber Heard as early as one month after Heard married Depp.

Adam Waldman further spoke on the significance of this incident, as it placed Elon Musk with Amber Heard at the time she was executing her alleged "abuse hoax" against Johnny Depp in May of 2016. Musk managed to avoid the subpoena so Depp's legal team were unable to question him directly. Cara Delevingne is yet to comment on the whole situation.

[Promo from Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, and Elon Musk (fan) Instagram]

