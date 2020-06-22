Johnny Depp Will Lend His Voice For The Lead In Animated Series Titled 'Puffins'

Johnny Depp is all set to entertain his fans as an animated character. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is teaming up with Iervolino Entertainment for an animated series. Johnny Depp will be reportedly voicing a character in this series titled Puffins.

Johnny Depp joins hands on an animated series

Johnny Depp is teaming up with Iervolino Entertainment for a brand new project. Depp is all on deck to voice the lead an animated character for a series. This series has been titled Puffins. According to a media portal’s report, Puffins will be short-form animated series consisting of 250 episodes. Each episode will be of five minutes and will follow the adventures of a group of birds.

In this mobile-first toon series, these group of birds will be servants to Wily Walrus Otto. Each episode will be intended to send a positive message. This Johnny Depp-voiced series will deal with issues like gender and race equality, environmental protection, and many others. Irevolino Entertainment talked about this storyline in its statement.

But this is not the first collaboration between Johnny Depp and Iervolino Entertainment. Before Puffins, the production house and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor collaborated on the Ciro Guerra directed the film, Waiting for the Barbarians. The film starred Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson along with Johnny Depp. But the release of this film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrea Iervolino in his statement spoke about his production house’s second collaboration with Johnny Depp. Andrea said that he and his team are delighted to work with Depp again for a second project. He also said that working on this animated series has convinced him to experiment with genres and create a fusion of different formats.

Andrea said that he is “grateful” to Johnny Depp for believing in this project. In this statement, Iervolino also revealed that apart from voicing a character in this animated series, Johnny Depp shared his thoughtful and artistic ideas for the project. He appreciated Depp and said that his input added value to the “Puffins universe”.

