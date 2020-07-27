Johnny Depp & Amber's Legal Tussle To End This Week; Court To Hear Last Arguments: Reports

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal tussle has unleashed a swathe of appalling revelations about their estranged relationship and as per the recent developments, the court battle will now come to an end, as the courtroom will hear closing arguments this week. The London High Court is expected to wrap up the final testimony over Monday and Tuesday in Johnny Depp’s case with a newspaper publication, claims a report published in a leading news daily. The report further adds that the judge, Justice Nicol, will then take time to consider his ruling, which will leave the case in a real-life cliff-hanger.

The case ran for 2 years in the court and it has witnessed disturbing accusations of violence, celebrity affairs, threesomes, the loss of $750 million, and marriage-ending poop attacks. However, in the recent trial, Amber Heard confessed that Johnny Depp is ‘generous, loving and a remarkable man’ when sober. However, Amber Heard also clarified that there was this other side of him which was a monster, claims a report published by a news tabloid. Explaining the reason behind enduring Johnny Depp’s tantrums, Amber Heard mentioned that she was in love with him and had always ‘held out for hope’ during the course of their relationship, the report adds.

To support Amber's claims, her lawyer reportedly presented the text messages which were exchanged between Amber and her mother to the court. In her messages, Amber accused Johnny Depp of being crazy and mentioned that she was heartbroken to fall in love with a man like him. In the text exchange, Amber Heard compared her relationship to an ‘exploding train’ and remarked that she doesn’t want to leave her love behind, even when she knew that the train might explode.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard- on the professional front:

Amber Heard rose to fame with her performance in the much-acclaimed film, Aquaman. Starring Heard, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the leading roles, Aquaman follows the story of a half-human, half-Atlantean man, Arthur, who is born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. The story gets further interesting when he goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and protect the water world. Helmed by James Wan, the film released in 2018.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate. The recently launched trailer of Johnny Depp’s much-awaited film, Waiting for the Barbarians features the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, as he plays the role of a colonel for the first time in his career. As per recent developments, it was confirmed that Waiting for the Barbarians will be released on VOD on August 7, 2020.

