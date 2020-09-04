Are Johnny Depp And Sophie Hermann Dating After Meeting In London? Read To Know

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle has been making headlines for quite some time now. There have been several accusations and claims from both of them. Amid all these, Johnny Depp has been reportedly linked up to German model and Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann. According to a report by RTL.DE, the Hollywood star has been romantically linked up with the model. Here is everything you need to know about Johnny Depp and Sophie Hermann.

Johnny Depp and Sophie Hermann romantically linked up?

According to a report by Daily Mail, Johnny Depp and Sophie Hermann met each other at the London hotel The Corinthia. The duo first came into contact earlier this year. The report by RTL.DE mentioned that Sophie Hermann left her phone number on a piece of paper and slid it between the strings of Johnny Depp’s guitar when he left for a shoot. After that, the duo spoke over calls several times.

Johnny Depp and Sophie Hermann also follow each other on Instagram. The actor follows only 115 people on Instagram and Sophie Hermann is one of them. After he followed her on Instagram, several fan pages of Johnny Depp followed her too.

Who is Sophie Hermann?

Sophie Hermann is a 33-year-old model and actor who lives in London. She has appeared on the reality TV show Made In Chelsea since 2013. She first appeared on the reality series in episode 4 of the sixth season. She had also taken a break from the show for two years but is currently one of the main cast members. She is mostly seen with Ollie Locke, Olivia Bentley and Fredrik Ferrier on the show. Sophie Hermann is the daughter of Dieter Hermann and stepdaughter of TV legend Uschi Glas. The couple has been married since 2005.

Johnny Depp's relationships

Lori Anne Alison was Johnny Depp’s first wife. The couple was married for two years from 1983 to 1985 before parting ways. Over the years he was also reportedly linked up to Dirty Dancing actor Jennifer Grey, Sherilyn Fenn, Winona Ryder, Kate Moss. He was also involved with Vanessa Paradis and shares two children Lily-Rose and John with her. The couple separated after 14 years in 2012. He then got married to Amber Heard in 2015 in Los Angeles.

Promo Image Credits: Sophie Hermann Instagram and johnnydeppofficial Instagram

