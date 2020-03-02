Johnny Depp To Reprise Captain Jack Sparrow In The Next 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Movie?

Johnny Depp, who last graced the big screen with Waiting for the Barbarians, is one of the few actors of Hollywood, who has time and again left the audience tongue-tied with his performances onscreen. From Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Alice in Wonderland, Johnny Deep is known for his unconventional and unique choices of film.

However, Johnny Depp's work in the Pirates of the Caribbean series clearly stands out, as the actor’s character in the film is so iconic that it has left an impact on the minds of the fans and audiences. Reportedly, the actor has been approached for the sixth installment of the film.

Johnny to reprise Captain Jack Sparrow?

If the rumours are to be believed, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Earlier, several news reports suggested that the makers have approached actor Zac Effron to play the character in the movie. However, as reported by a leading news tabloid, Disney is hoping to bring back Depp for the titular role popularised by him, as it would be difficult for the audience to take another leading actor as Jack Sparrow.

Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate. As per reports, Chernobyl co-creator Craig Mazin is currently writing the script for the new film alongside Pirates veteran Ted Elliott, but little is known about the creative direction for the sixth high-seas adventure.

